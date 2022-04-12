LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Abandoned Pesticide Program collected 146,867 pounds of unwanted pesticides in seven counties during Spring 2022 collection events.

Since 2005, the Agricultural Abandoned Pesticide Program has overseen the collection and disposal of 5,498,298 pounds of unwanted pesticides in counties across Arkansas.

“The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is proud to work with our partners in administering the Agricultural Abandoned Pesticide Program,” says Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward. “Events like these, held annually throughout the state, help ensure safe and proper disposal of unwanted pesticides and prevent them from potentially polluting our environment.”

The totals for each event were:

Sevier/Little River County (DeQueen): 581 pounds

Howard/Pike County (Nashville): 488 pounds

Polk/Montgomery County (Mena): 3,798 pounds

Arkansas County (Stuttgart): 142,000 pounds

Participation in collection events is free and anonymous to farmers and other non-industrial landowners. The program is funded through pesticide registration fees.

Pesticide collection events have taken place in every county in the state. Fall 2022 collection dates will be announced at a later date.

Find more information about the Arkansas Department of Agriculture and its programs and services at agriculture.arkansas.gov.