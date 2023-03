LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Education is looking for people to serve on work groups to establish how the new Arkansas LEARNS education plan will be implemented.

People selected to serve will provide ideas, expertise and feedback to the Department of Education in the development of rules and policies.

The work group meetings will be held both virtually and in person over the next few months. The deadline to apply is March 31 and can be found here.