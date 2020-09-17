State election board officials caution voters about mailing from “OKVOTE” organization

TULSA, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Election Board is cautioning voters who have received mail from a Tulsa-based organization named “OKVOTE”.

The mailing is an unsolicited pre-filled voter registration application that states, according to the state election board, they are not registered to vote at their current address.”

But the state election board secretary Paul Ziriax said state and county election officials are not affiliated with OKVOTE.

Oklahomans who have received this are encouraged to contact their county election board to confirm their voter registration status.

You have until October 9 to register to vote or make any changes.