State epidemiologist hopeful vaccine incentive works, willing to pivot

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People have an incentive to get vaccinated.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced this week a choice between a $20 Arkansas Scholarship Lottery scratch-off and an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission gift certificate.

State epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha says she’s hopeful the program will work, but also that the state is willing to pivot to a different method.

“If it does, we’ll keep doing it, if it doesn’t then we’ll see if there’s something else that we can do that would encourage people to get vaccinated,” Dillaha said.

If the program is a success, Hutchinson says more money could be invested into it.