BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The prosecution has filed an extensive list of potential witnesses in an upcoming manslaughter trial involving a pair of Rogers parents.

Vincent Heyns, 24, and Emily Heyns, 21, were arrested on November 1, 2022, and charged with manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a minor after the death of their two-month-old baby. According to a probable cause affidavit, the defendants stayed up all night watching movies and smoking marijuana after trick-or-treating on October 31.

The baby reportedly fell asleep on his father’s chest and the victim’s grandfather arrived around 2 p.m. on November 1 and found that the infant was nonresponsive. Benton County detectives were also called to investigate the death of another child of the Heyns’ in 2021, a four-month-old boy.

On February 24, the state filed a non-exclusive witness list in Benton County circuit court. The list included 17 members of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, two Little Flock police officers, five Arkansas State Crime lab employees, and five additional witnesses.

The list is subject to amendment by the prosecution before the trial begins. On March 2, prosecutor Wilson Raines provided 29 witness subpoenas to the Benton County Sheriff.

The Heyns’ next court appearance is scheduled for March 27, with the trial tentatively set to begin the next day. They have pleaded not guilty to all charges.