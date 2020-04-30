State grant program rolls out too early, receives overwhelming response

In this Monday, April 27, 2020 photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes off his Arkansas Razorbacks facemark as he arrives for the daily coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol in Little Rock. (Staton Breidenthal/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A grant program announced by the governor yesterday is rolled out too early and brings up the question of favoritism.

The Ready For Business Grant Program has received more applications than it can handle, and it hasn’t even been approved yet by the governor’s steering group and the legislative council.

Over 2,300 small companies applied, totaling over $36 million.

The program was only slated to provide $15 million.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said business groups were notified of the program as is typically done, but there was no favoritism involved.

He said it was a lack of communication that caused the website to go live too early and takes full responsibility.

“Well, right now it’s on hold until we get clarity on when we’re going to reopen that application process. We want to be fair to all businesses in Arkansas to give them an opportunity. We want to give adequate notice on that but we also want to do it quickly,” Hutchinson said.

The Governor said Monday is the target date to open up applications and it will take a couple of days, at minimum, to process all of them.

He will also look at adding more funding to the program.