State health official says vaccines helping Arkansas combat omicron variant

FILE – A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. on Jan. 21, 2021. In the early days of 2021, television screens were filled with images of people across the country getting shots of the new COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health says it’s still too early to know the best way to combat the COVID-19 omicron variant.

However, Deputy State Health Officer Doctor Naveen Patill says preliminary results from researchers prove the state is moving in the right direction.

“People who have had the booster had significantly more antibodies,” Patill said. “If they get infected with omicron they’d be more protected compared to those with just the two doses.”

Patill says right now, getting fully vaccinated is the only way forward.