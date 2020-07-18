State health secretary says Arkansas is behind on COVID-19 testing

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The state’s top doctor acknowledges Arkansas, like the rest of the nation, is behind on COVID-19 testing and getting people their results.

Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said this is due to challenges with getting reagents in commercial labs.

He said the Arkansas Public health laboratory will bring on additional testing equipment that’ll double testing capacity.

Dr. Smith said the plan is to also begin utilizing antigen tests.

This type of testing measures virus proteins and can give results in a short period of time.

“We don’t have the level of testing that we would like, we don’t yet have the level of contact tracing we would like,” he said.

Dr. Smith said plans are in place to triple the state’s contact tracing capacity over the course of the next month.