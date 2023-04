LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A bill to reduce state income tax rates in Arkansas heads to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ desk.

The bill drops the tax rate for those who make between $24,300 and $87,000 a year.

It would go down to 4.7% from 4.9%. The bill will also lower the corporate tax rates to 5.1%.

The bill is retroactive to January 1.