WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Reports of an exotic lizard species present at the Washington County Fair are being investigated by the state.

Earlier this week, a Facebook post from a concerned patron surfaced, claiming that a vendor at the fair was giving away baby African Savannah Monitors.

The post says that the vendor was telling people that they were iguanas, but that the vendor allegedly admitted that they weren’t.

A representative from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the agency received calls or reports regarding the lizards and that the issue was forwarded to Arkansas Game and Fish.

A spokesperson from Arkansas Game and Fish says that the organization has received information regarding the monitor lizards at the fair, and that the matter is being investigated.

“We were alerted to it yesterday,” said Arkansas Game and Fish Chief of Communications Keith Stephens. “Monitor lizards would be considered an exotic, non-native species to Arkansas.”

Stephens does note that the monitors are mostly carnivorous and can be aggressive if provoked.

While non-native, Stephens says that the lizards have a low chance of imposing a long-term environmental risk.

“In Arkansas, they would not pose a risk as an invasive species due to cold intolerance,” Stephens added.

This is an ongoing investigation.