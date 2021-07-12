State law enforcement ramps up speed limit enforcement

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More state troopers, sheriff’s deputies, and local police officers are out enforcing speed limits.

Fayetteville Police Sergeant Tony Murphy says speed limits are there for a reason — to keep people safe.

“In 2015, speeding contributed to 27% of the fatalities in the United States,” Murphy said. “So if we can stop, if we can bring that number down and cause one less death, I think we’re doing our job.”

The extra speed enforcement will be out through Sunday, but police say people should obey the speed limits any time of year.