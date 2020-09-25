State lawmakers receive award for legislative work

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — State lawmakers were awarded for their legislative work.

In Little Rock, the Prosecuting Attorneys Association awarded the state Senator Bart Hester and Arkansas Rep. Rebecca Petty.

Awards are given out each legislative session to lawmakers who are helping to solve child abuse and victim’s rights, support law enforcement, and advance public safety.

“It feels really good to be recognized by law enforcement and our prosecutors, I just feel like it looks like I’m doing the job the people in Northwest Arkansas sent me to Little Rock to do,” Hester said.

The awards were originally set to be given in April but were pushed back due to COVID-19.