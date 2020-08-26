State leaders prepare for Hurricane Laura’s impact

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — State leaders prepare for the impact Hurricane Laura could have in Arkansas.

Govenor Hutchinson issued an emergency declaration today.

$250,000 of emergency funds will go towards preparations and handling the damages left behind by the storm.

The govenor says he is expecting flooding and high winds, mainly in south Arkansas.

“This could be where it actually enters the state of Arkansas as tropical storm which means it has high level of sustained winds and that would raise the level of concern even to a higher level,” Hutchinson said.

He says he has search and rescue teams on standby and has activated the Emergency Operating Center.