State leaders react to anti-Asian hate crimes bill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local leaders in the Asian and Pacific Islander community are reacting to the news of a new anti-Asian hate crimes bill passing Congress.

The house passed the legislation this week by a landslide vote of 364 to 62.

The senate passed the bill last month with a 94 to 1 vote.

Joshua Ang Price is the president of the Asian and Pacific Islander Caucus of Arkansas.

“I’m very very pleased that we had overwhelming bipartisan support both in the house and the senate to pass this new bill that will protect some of our Asian American and Pacific Islander populations against some of these attacks and against this negative rhetoric,” Price said. “And it expedites if there are any hate crimes directed toward Asian Americans to make sure that those are being thoroughly investigated.”

The bill now goes to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

