State leaders urge Arkansans to get the flu shot

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — State health leaders continue to urge Arkansans to get the flu shot this year when vaccines become available.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Department of Health said this year is especially important to get vaccinated for two reasons.

She says you don’t want to have the flu and COVID-19 at the same time. She says the vaccine can help keep people out of the hospital.

“We want to decrease the number of hospitalizations in Arkansas as much as possible because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

Dr. Dillaha said each year about half of the people recommended to get a flu shot actually get vaccinated. She wants to see that number much higher this year.