FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — State legislators are showing concerns after the end of the fiscal year ended off with an extra $1.16 billion budget surplus.

Lawmakers were asked about what they felt the money should be used for.

Nicole Clowney, Democratic State Representative, says she feels the money should be used to address more needs.

“To improve those rates is extending Medicaid coverage to post-partum mothers for a year. That would cost the state, I think, something on the order of $2 million a year with over a $1 billion surplus. We need to be doing more to help those mothers as well as all Arkansans,” said Clowney.

Clowney feels the surplus proves the money is there, which could help solve problems in the community.

Bryan King, Republican State Senator, says the state should spend the money on critical infrastructure.

“Is just for capital improvements such as roads, bridges, helping out county governments for something on at one time, maybe a jail building or jail or something like that. That’s where that money should be spent,” said King.

King feels the state should be careful not to spend one-time money on things that could not be a recurring cost.