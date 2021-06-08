State legislators push back UA Chancellor’s Fulbright recommendations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The future of the statute of Senator J. William Fulbright at the University of Arkansas campus could be determined by a recent law that went into effect in Arkansas.

On Tuesday, June 8, the Arkansas State Legislature met to discuss a lot of things.

A heated item on the agenda? University of Arkansas Chancellor Dr. Joseph Steinmetz’s recommendations regarding the removal of the Fulbright statue.

A group of lawmakers attacked the idea.

In May, Steinmetz announced he wanted to move the statue from its place at Old Main, among other things.

“I’m asking to preserve the statue actually, and to move it to a location that’s an educational environment which we should be all about,” Steinmetz said at the legislature meeting. “Where we can tell the story about the senator, the good things about the senator, there’s many of them.”

Those recommendations went before University of Arkansas System President Dr. Donald Bobbitt.

Dr. Bobbitt hasn’t made a decision yet, but the legislature brought up Arkansas Act 1003, which prohibits moving historical monuments.

No decision was made at the meeting, but the legislature hopes the Board of Trustees and the president take this discussion seriously.

