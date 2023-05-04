EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– On May 1, 2023, members from the Arkansas General Assembly committed $12 million to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to support the new South Arkansas Regional Hospital in El Dorado.

According to officials, South Arkansas Regional Hospital signed a legal contract on April 3, 2023, to buy the Medical Center of South Arkansas and its related businesses, which include physician clinic operations and outpatient services. The Arkansas General Assembly gave SAHR through UAMS $12 million in restricted reserves, or surplus, during the 2023 regular session.

According to officials, the funds will be used to pay SAHR’s operational expenses related to expanding specialty care services in the area. SARH is a new, nonprofit corporation created by a consortium of community stakeholders with a deep commitment to El Dorado. The new hospital entity is dedicated to serving the region’s medical needs and expects to continue and build on a tradition of providing quality care and service.