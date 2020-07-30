State lifting restrictions on elective procedures

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Not everyone will have to get tested for COVID-19 before an elective procedure now.

The state lifted that requirement today.

Acting Secy. of Health Dr. Jose Romero said less than 1% of those tests had come back positive.

The state now decided to leave that up to the individual physician.

“For the reason that it was clogging up the system, it was taking up a lot of capacity. We wanted to leave that up to the hospital or clinic,” Hutchinson said.

Romero said some facilities might still want to consider testing depending on community spread of COVID-19.