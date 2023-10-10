FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — State and local lawmakers will attend a grand opening and open house on October 12 at 9:30 a.m. at the Methodist Village Senior Living in Fort Smith that will showcase the remodel of its care center and new education center.

According to a press release, Sen. John Boozman, State Sen. Justin Boyd, State Rep. Cindy Crawford, and Fort Smith Mayor George McGill will be some of the lawmakers in attendance.

The release says the center will provide CNA training, community meetings for Alzheimer’s support groups and medication aide training in partnership with Arkansas Tech University.

The senior living center is located at 7425 Euper Lane.