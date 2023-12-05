LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas state officials and Little Rock city leaders will join company representatives Tuesday morning to announce a new business coming to the capital city.

Company officials will be joined by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Hugh McDonald, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., Little Rock Regional Chamber President and CEO Jay Chesshir and Port of Little Rock Chairman Bobby Brown.

Officials with the Little Rock Regional Chamber said that the new international company will be located in Little Rock after evaluating over 25 locations across five states.

The announcement will be made at the Port of Little Rock office at 10 a.m. A live stream will be available in the player above.