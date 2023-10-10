WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Prosecutors filed a motion Monday to revoke the bond for a Fayetteville woman accused of causing a fentanyl overdose death.

Christy Rene Cawood, 37, was arrested on Aug. 25.

She’s charged with trafficking fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia for an incident on July 6.

In a separate case, she’s charged with aggravated death by delivery, trafficking fentanyl, possession of ecstasy with the purpose to deliver, possession of amphetamine with the purpose to deliver, possession of suboxone with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, proximity to certain facilities and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Cawood was released on a $25,000 bond on Aug. 30.

Now, prosecutors in Washington County are trying to revoke Cawood’s bond.

“Defendant was released from the Washington County Detention Center on a $25,000 surety bond, conditioned upon her not committing any violations of the law, not using or possessing any firearms, alcoholic beverages, or controlled substances,” the motion said.

The document, filed on Oct. 9, claims that on Sept. 25 Cawood was driving a vehicle and was stopped by an agent with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control, who detected a strong odor of marijuana and observed what he believed to be a smoking pipe in plain view.

The agent conducted a probable cause search and located around 10 grams of powder fentanyl, loaded syringes and multiple glass smoking pipes with residue.

The findings are considered a violation of Cawood’s release.

“The actions of the defendant herein constitute grounds for revocation of her bond,” court documents said. “The defendant should be incarcerated.”

The motion requests that the court schedule a hearing and set a new bond.

Additionally, a judge ordered that a new warrant be issued and that Cawood be re-arrested. A warrant for her arrest was filed Oct. 10.

During her arraignment on Oct. 2, Cawood pleaded not guilty to all charges in both cases. She has a trial scheduled for March 28, 2024, in Washington County.

