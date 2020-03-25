State must address budget shortfall; Special session could come this week

by: Megan Wilson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Hutchinson said there are plans to address a more than $350 million budget shortfall expected because of COVID-19.

Today, he said he hopes lawmakers will take action this week in a special session.

However, he said he will not sign a proclamation until legislation is drafted.

“We do not need to get together for a prolonged period of time with a contentious debate. We need to be together and I believe that we will be together in a bipartisan way in support of what is needed in a special session,” he said.

He hopes the session will be brief and lawmakers can return home shortly.

