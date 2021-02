FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. In what could be a temporary victory for California’s legal cannabis industry, a state judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to overturn a state rule allowing home deliveries statewide, even into communities that banned commercial marijuana sales. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Medical marijuana patients in Arkansas spend $665,000 a day on their prescriptions.

According to Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission, that adds up to more than $240 million since the first dispensary opened in mid 2019.

Nearly 37,000 pounds have been sold, almost a third of it in Northwest Arkansas.

There are now 32 dispensaries across the state, with six more on the way.