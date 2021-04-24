Arkansas Drug Takeback Day aims to get prescription drugs off the streets and out of the environment

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Saturday marks Arkansas Drug Takeback Day.

Groups in Northwest Arkansas aim to get unused prescription drugs out of their local communities.

Carrie Warren is one of the original founders of the Matt Adams foundation, named for her son, who died of an overdose more than three years ago.

She says keeping unused prescription medication off the streets can help keep our environment safe and save lives.

“I’m standing out here in the rain. This means a lot to me. I think it means a lot to the community, too, because everybody knows somebody that’s affected by addiction or something at this point,” Warren said.

There are permanent takeback spots where you can drop off your unused prescription meds.

A map with locations across the state that will take unused prescription drugs can be found at artakeback.org.