Board of Apportionment to reconvene over redistricting maps

FILE – In this Tuesday, June 22, 2021, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Hutchinson is set to become the new chairman of the National Governors Association, which has been focused on states’ response to the coronavirus since the pandemic erupted across the U.S. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson and the Board of Apportionment will meet on Monday, Nov. 29 at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the proposed redistricting maps of Arkansas House and Senate districts.

According to a news release, the Board first gathered in May to analyze 2020 census data in helping determine districts for the general assembly.

In June, they held an executive session to consider potential redistricting coordinators and in October, the Board reconvened to consider proposed maps brought to their attention.

They opened the maps for public viewing to allow comment for 30 days.

The maps allow the public to put in their home address and see immense detail of the proposed districts. Their comments were put on public record.