Gov. Asa Hutchinson to hold news briefing ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to hold a news briefing Tuesday as Arkansans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Hutchinson is expected to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response. The number of active cases of the virus dropped in data released Monday, but the number of patients hospitalized and in ICU care were both up from the prior day.

Monday also saw the fight over the state’s vaccine mandate ban head to court. A judge in Pulaski County heard testimony from people trying to lift the ban, including comments from Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero, as well as supporters.

Hutchinson is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. A livestream of the briefing will be available in the video player at the top of this page.

