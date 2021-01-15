Governor Asa Hutchinson speaks on state security plan for inauguration

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Hutchinson addresses the state’s plan for increased security ahead of next week’s inauguration.

Demonstrators descended on the Arkansas Capitol in Little Rock last week, on the same day of the violent riot in Washington D.C.

“There’s going to be additional rallies here in Arkansas in the coming days. We’re going to have protection for those who are peacefully protesting but also to make sure there’s not any risk to our public property, public facilities, or our citizens. So that security is in place,” Hutchinson said.

In addition to added security in Little Rock, the governor also deployed 500 National Guardsmen and Women to Washington to provide security for the inauguration.