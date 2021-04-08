SPLC condemns Arkansas legislature overriding Governor’s Gender-affirming Healthcare Bill veto

Protestors in support of transgender rights rally outside the Alabama State House in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Jake Crandall/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Southern Poverty Law Center released a statement Wednesday regarding the Arkansas legislature’s decision to override Governor Asa Hutchinson’s veto of House Bill 1570.

Scott McCoy, interim deputy legal director with SPLC Action Fund, released the statement, condemning the legislature’s actions.

“We are saddened that the Arkansas legislature has chosen to become the first state in the nation to successfully target transgender youth by prohibiting parents and physicians from providing transgender youth with safe, effective, and medically necessary treatments consistent with the current medical standards of care for the treatment of gender dysphoria in minors,” McCoy said.

The SPLC joins a number of other groups speaking out against the bill including the ACLU and Bridge The Gap NWA, which held a protest in Bentonville in response to the initial passage of the bill earlier in the month.