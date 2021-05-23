State of emergency lifted; business keeps COVID-19 restrictions in place

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Governor Asa Hutchinson lifted the state of emergency, but for some local businesses, their COVID-19 restrictions will stay in place.

Jamie Thornton is the co-owner of Natural State Smoothies in Fayetteville.

He said despite the state of emergency being lifted, COVID-19 is still a concern at his business, so he is not allowing customers inside. Instead, they are still being served by drive-thru.

“There’s still a mask mandate in Fayetteville right now and we have some of our employees are vaccinated some have still not been vaccinated,” Thornton said. “Until we feel really ready to open up our lobby and we’re comfortable, then we’ll have that conversation on when we’ll reopen our lobby.”

Thornton said there is no set time for how long he will keep the doors closed at Natural State, but it will at least be through the summer.