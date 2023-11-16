BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Alice L. Walton School of Medicine is getting an innovative new green roof built on its campus at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

Designed by Polk Stanley, the 154,000-square-foot facility will serve as a learning center and a park for the School of Medicine’s students. The project is overseen by Art + Wellness and funded by nonprofit organizations.

“Our outside spaces (in Arkansas) are dynamic,” Scott Eccleston with Art + Wellness said. “They’re inspiring, and the Alice Walton School of Medicine needed to have those same details.”

The two-acre green roof will differ from most by being able to support planted trees on top in addition to shrubs and perennial plants. There will also be a park with balconies, a cafe and an amphitheater on top of the four-story building.

The project is pending accreditation, but once it opens, it is expecting 48 students in the first class size. There will be 12 clinical exam rooms, four simulation suites, 18 small-group study rooms and more than 150 full-time faculty and staff.

The construction of the green roof is expected to be complete by 2025.