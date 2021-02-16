State offices will telework Wednesday because of winter storm

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that State office buildings, except for critical operations, will be closed on Wednesday, February 17, in anticipation of a second winter weather storm named Viola.

State employees who can telework should do so. Cabinet Secretaries will authorize leave policies for their employees who cannot telework.

Citizens should utilize virtual services or delay in-person visits until offices reopen, according to the release.

At least 17 deaths have been connected to Winter Storm Uri, most were in Texas. As of Tuesday evening, 4.2 million were without electricity in the Lone Star State.

The second winter storm, Viola, is expected to hit the South — in the same areas that Uri impacted.

Up to six inches of snow could fall beginning Tuesday night in Arkansas. This storm is expected to especially impact the River Valley.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers