State offices will telework Wednesday because of winter storm

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that State office buildings, except for critical operations, will be closed on Wednesday, February 17, in anticipation of a second winter weather storm named Viola.

State employees who can telework should do so. Cabinet Secretaries will authorize leave policies for their employees who cannot telework.

Citizens should utilize virtual services or delay in-person visits until offices reopen, according to the release.

At least 17 deaths have been connected to Winter Storm Uri, most were in Texas. As of Tuesday evening, 4.2 million were without electricity in the Lone Star State.

The second winter storm, Viola, is expected to hit the South — in the same areas that Uri impacted.

Up to six inches of snow could fall beginning Tuesday night in Arkansas. This storm is expected to especially impact the River Valley.