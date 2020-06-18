State officials, doctors reiterate importance of wearing masks

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The governor and Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha reiterate the importance of masks, social distancing, good hand hygiene, and only going out when absolutely necessary.

Dillaha said if the majority of Arkansans were to wear face coverings, we could greatly reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“Children when they go to school, or go to the university will not be able to remain safe if their parents can not remain safe. Their parents will not be able to remain safe if their work sites are not safe. People who reside in nursing homes will not be able to remain safe if the visitors to those nursing homes can not remain safe. Those visitors won’t be able to remain safe if their community is not safe,” Dillaha said.

Dillaha reminds everyone masks are vital saying people can spread the virus without even knowing they have covid-19.

