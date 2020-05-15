State on track to hit coronavirus testing goal, governor says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Hutchinson said we are on track to meet the goal to test 60,000 Arkansans in May.

Today we are exactly halfway through the month and already over 29,300 people have been tested.

This leaves us with just over 30,000 tests to go to hit our target.

“That’s our radar. It gives us an indication as to where we are and of course even with the increase, in the number of tests that we’ve done, we’re still under 5%,” he said.

Hutchinson said testing will continue to be expanded across the state in an effort to meet this goal.

Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said beginning Monday all local health units, about 70, will offer COVID-19 testing.