State on track to hit nursing home testing goal, governor says

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson says 13,000 nursing home patients and staff have been tested for COVID-19 this month.

It’s part of the state’s goal to test everyone inside nursing homes by the end of June.

So far 113 have tested positive making the positivity rate 0.9%.

“That’s an amazing statistic and it tells you that we are protecting our most vulnerable citizens and that we’re hopefully will be in a position down the road that they can have visitors again,” Hutchinson said.

As of Saturday, the ADH has tested 150 facilities with 250 still remaining.

Governor Hutchinson says we’re on track to complete the testing goal this month.