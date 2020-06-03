State plans to test everyone in nursing homes for COVID-19, governor says

People suspected of being infected with the new coronavirus wait to receive tests at a coronavirus screening station in Bucheon, South Korea, Thursday, May 28, 2020. South Korea on Thursday reported its biggest jump in coronavirus cases in more than 50 days, a setback that could erase some of its hard-won gains. Health officials warned that the resurgence is getting harder to track and social distancing and other steps need to be taken. (Yun Hyun-tae/Yonhap via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The state’s plan to test everyone in nursing homes is the first step in reopening the facilities.

According to Gov. Hutchinson, the state is close to having a set plan on reopening senior resident homes.

With a spike in active nursing home cases, there’s a heightened safety concern to allow family visits and activities to resume.

“The reopening will take time and I’m sure we’ll see constant adjustments as we go through the process,” said Rachel Bunch, Arkansas Health Care Association.

“Some of the requirements will be that visitors will be screened, they have to wear masks at all times when they are in a facility. They’ll be visiting with the patients for the most part in a designated are not going back to the rooms,” said Dr. Nate Smith, Arkansas Health Secretary.

Dr. Nate Smith said the reopening will be done very carefully taking into consideration testing numbers and what health leaders know about COVID-19.