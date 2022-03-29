MONROE COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Police are investigating a homicide in Monroe County after being called in regarding a victim of a stabbing.

According to a release, Monroe County sheriff’s deputies responded to an apartment at 505 Fourth Street in Holly Grove, Ark. around 11:30 p.m. Monday where they found Cedric Earl Hampton, 54, dead.

Hampton had suffered an apparent stab wound and died at the scene.

Deputies took an occupant of the apartment into custody and contacted special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division to investigate.

Police say Nelson Morrow, 65, who resided at the apartment, was charged earlier today with manslaughter in connection with the homicide and remains at the Monroe County Jail in Clarendon pending a bond hearing to be scheduled.