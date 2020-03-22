Closings
State police searching for man after Waldron motel homicide

News

by: Peyton Knott

Courtesy: Arkansas State Police

WALDRON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Special agents with the Arkansas State Police Investigation Division investigated a homicide at the Southern Nights Motel in Waldron and found sufficient evidence to issue an arrest warrant.

Jared Tyler Briley, 25, of Waldron is wanted in relation to the crime and is believed to have fled the area in a 2013 silver Dodge Durango bearing the license plate number 332-XTM.

Anyone who may have information about Briley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Waldron Police Department or Arkansas State Police.

