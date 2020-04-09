State prepares for coronavirus deaths

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — So far, we have seen 18 death due to the coronavirus in Arkansas.

That number could rise as more people in the state get the virus.

Washington County coroner Roger Morris talks about how the state plans deal with several coronavirus deaths across the state.

“We’re not at our peak yet. We’re not even anywhere near where they think we’re going to be. We’re praying we’re ready. I have talked to Little Rock. The Coroners Association and the Emergency Management System for the state have got together and they have a lot of things available for us if we need them,” Morris said.

Morris said we will get through this as long as we keep social distancing and washing our hands.