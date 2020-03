FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Governor said proper measures continue to be taken to fight COVID-19.

He expects 1,000 Arkansans will be hospitalized at the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The state has made a large shipment of healthcare supplies expected to arrive by the weekend to manage the influx of patients.

That includes three million N95 masks, four million surgical masks, and seven million gloves.