State releases guidelines for attending high school sporting events

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You will be able to cheer on your student-athlete from the sidelines.

The Arkansas Department of Health issuing guidance to superintendents and athletic directors on large outdoor and indoor venue plans for school-sponsored team sports.

Facilities won’t be able to go over 66% capacity. Anyone attending games will need to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Governor Hutchinson says these are the fundamental principals of the directive.

“That way we don’t have to review every facility requirement,” he said. “It’s a broad-based venue specifications as to what is expected.”

Hutchinson also said the state will release more specific guidance for bands and student musicians.

