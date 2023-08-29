CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Republican State Rep. Mindy McAlindon of Centerton announces her re-election campaign for House District 10 on August 29, according to a news release from McAlindon’s campaign.

Mindy McAlindon

McAlindon released a statement along with her announcement:

It is an honor to represent the people of House District 10 in the Arkansas State Legislature. We had a strong first legislative session focused on education, public safety, and tax cuts just to name a few. From passing the largest and most impactful education reform bill in Arkansas’s history, to protecting teacher and state employee pensions, our work has only just begun. Just like when we started, I am committed in this campaign once again in remembering our roots and securing our future. I am asking for your support once again to continue this important work as your state representative. State Rep. Mindy McAlindon

McAlindon was first elected in 2022 to the Arkansas House of Representatives. She serves on the House Revenue and Taxation Committee and the House City, County and Local Affairs Committee.