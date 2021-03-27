State reports low distribution for communication impediment car decals

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration reports there has been some trouble getting car decals out to people who may have trouble hearing or talking.

In 2017, Arkansas passed a bill to create car decals for people with communication impediments to help police officers know their condition before approaching the car at traffic stops, but, Scott Hardin with the DFA said distributing those decals has not gone according to plan.

The decals are available for people who have trouble communicating, like those living with Alzheimer’s, Down Syndrome or Autism.

They are meant to be helpful not only for the driver but also the officer.

Hardin said so far since 2017, less than 200 decals have been distributed, because he believes few people know about them.

“When the officer approaches the vehicle, that individual with legitimately a medical condition- their inability to communicate could be interpreted by a law enforcement officer as simply not cooperating.”

Hardin adds there are tens of thousands of Arkansans with communication impediments who could benefit from this.

To get this decal, Hardin said your doctor simply needs to fill out a form and decals can be purchased at your local revenue office for $1.

