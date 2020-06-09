State representative says Jonesboro plans to move forward with Phase 2

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A state representative said his district will move forward with Phase Two reopening.

Representative Dan Sullivan from Jonesboro posted a letter on Facebook making the announcement.

His statement comes as the governor has yet to support a phase two reopening.

Sullivan wrote that the mandatory Department of Health directives are excessive.

“That’s just one of the many letters that I receive. Dr. Smith and I try to make decisions based upon the public health guidance, based upon the data that we see, but also what is needed for the uniqueness of our state,” Hutchinson said.

Governor Hutchinson said if a business goes against the health directives, it could jeopardize its license.