State revenue offices closed; Arkansans encouraged to use online services

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some state revenue offices in Benton County are closed due to COVID-19, so the use of online services is encouraged.

In Benton County alone, three out of five revenue offices are closed, including one of the busiest offices in the state.

Scott Hardin, spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, recommends people take advantage of the online services offered by the revenue office.

“There’s so many things you can do online that people are still making a trip to the revenue office for and again, with COVID-19 you want to obviously minimize the number of visits,” he said.

There are 134 state revenue offices and so far 17 are closed during the pandemic.