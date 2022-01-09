State Senate District 7 special election preview

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Republican runoff election is set for Tuesday to fill the State Senate District 7 seat.

Colby Fulfer and Steve Unger are the two Republicans on the ballot. Early voting ends Monday. The winner of the runoff election will face Democrat Lisa Parks in the general election in February.

Colby Fulfer

Fulfer is the Chief of Staff for Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse. He said his small business experience combined with local government experience will help him serve the district.

Fulfer’s priorities for the position center around fighting inflation.

“We need to find other ways to cut spending on things that aren’t essential, and find ways to allow people to keep more of their hard earned money in their pockets,” Fulfer said.

According to his campaign website, Fulfer is pro-life and believes in personal responsibility for uniting communities.

Steve Unger

Unger is a retired Navy Captain. He said his family has been in Northwest Arkansas since the 1870s. Unger said he has served his country and now wants to serve his local community in a new way.

Unger said his priorities include improving trash and recycling systems and opening up more opportunities for technical education.

“We need to let them go into technical fields, electricians, diesel mechanics, medicine, whatever you name it,” Unger said. “Basically it helps our economy grow and allows them to get really good jobs to be able to afford a house, take care of their families, and we need to support that.”

Lisa Parks

Lisa Parks is a child welfare attorney and former public defender. She said she’s running to make sure community members get their voices heard.

Parks’ priorities center around helping veterans, children and families.

“We have children, and we have families that are going without their basic necessities: safe, affordable housing, access to health care, and education, so we want to put those things first,” Parks said.

Parks said she also wants to focus on caring for elderly Arkansans.

“Our elders who live alone, who don’t have access to the health care that they need, who can’t afford the medications that they need, and who don’t even have transportation to get those things so we cannot abandon them when they need us the most,” Parks said.

You can find a list of polling places here. The general election will be on Feb. 8.