FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — State Sen. Joshua Bryant introduces a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas.

Bryant says he submitted the amendment because he wants the language to be decided by elected representatives and not “big money, out-of-state interests.”

In November, Arkansas voters shot down the recreational marijuana amendment with 56% against it.

“Even though Initiative Four on the ballot in 2022 failed, the big money, special interests out-of-state lobbyists group are not going to go away,” Bryant said. “We have very easy ballot access, and they have deep pockets. So, they’re going to come back.”

Luke Niforatos, the president of Smart Approaches to Marijuana Action, a national non-profit opposed to marijuana legalization, said in a statement, “The voters of Arkansas already had to vote on the health and safety of their children last year when legalization was on the ballot. They should not have to do so again.”