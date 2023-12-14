FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Senate will vote to confirm or deny the appointment of Jason Rapert for the Arkansas State Library Board on Friday.

Rapert, a former state senator from 2011 to January, said if he is voted onto the board, he would defund public libraries that sue the state over Act 372, which aims to keep libraries from checking out material deemed “obscene” to minors. This would include the Fayetteville Public Library.

His appointment vote has some senators torn on how they plan to vote. State Sen. Bart Hester, a Republican from District 33, said he will vote to confirm Rapert, while State Sen. Bryan King, a Republican from District 28, said he opposes his appointment.

“Everybody has their own vote for their own reasons with their own constituency,” Hester said. “I support members doing what they were sent down there to do, and it’s represent their constituents. Jason Rapert is a proven conservative, who, I believe, speaks for a majority of Arkansans. They know that he will stand for our kids.”

Rapert was appointed by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to fill the void on the board left by Donna McDonald after her term ended in October.

King said he believes Rapert’s views are too extreme.

“President (Dwight) Eisenhower warned us of the extremes,” King said. “I wouldn’t be for somebody that would be on the opposite side of the political spectrum from him.”

King said he expects Rapert to put his “viewpoints and his personality” into the position if he is confirmed.

“No one wants pornography or things that are inappropriate for children,” King said. “But yet, when you have extremist views on one side or the other, I think it makes a lot of people that are in the middle of things look at it and have concerns.”

If Rapert is confirmed, he is expected to serve until October 2029.