State sues Bethel Heights for waste water pooling

BETHEL HEIGHTS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality sues the City of Bethel Heights.

The suit was filed yesterday in Benton County Circuit Court.

It claims that Bethel Heights violates the law by allowing the pooling of wastewater around its treatment facility and nearby land.

The document also states the City should be fined more than $81,000.

Last December, Adeq and Bethel Heights City agreed to a correction plan, but the lawsuit states the issue still hasn’t been addressed.