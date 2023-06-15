LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The state Supreme Court on Thursday vacated a lower court’s decision, ending a temporary restraining order that delayed the implementation of the Arkansas LEARNS Act.

The decision by the court will allow for the Arkansas LEARNS Act to begin rolling out across the Natural State, allowing for school districts across the state to start using the new guidelines outlined in the educational overhaul championed by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The case the court was reviewing to get to this decision was an effort by the Marvell-Elaine School District to turn over operations of the district’s schools to Friendship Education Foundation.

That move was challenged by a group of parents and teachers, as well as the group Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES), who contended that the emergency clause included with the LEARNS Act was not voted on correctly.

The court’s ruling does not end the original lawsuit challenging the Marvell-Elaine and Friendship Education Foundation partnership. That case is set to have its next hearing on June 20 in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.